Gordon Ray Voges
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Home
129 Coleman Street
Marlin, TX
Gordon Ray Voges

Nov. 5, 1959 - March 13, 2021

Mr. Gordon Ray Voges, 61, of Riesel, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Waco. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Friedens Cemetery in Riesel with Dr. Wes Eades officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin.

Gordon was born November 5, 1959, to Ferdinand and Evelyn (Mulsow) Voges in Marlin, Texas. He graduated from Riesel High School in 1978. Gordon also attended Texas A & M University. He was a longtime resident of Riesel and a member of Friedens Church. Gordon married the love of his life, Patti Drews on July 25, 1981. They celebrated 40 years together. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, and working on his farm. He also enjoyed reading western books, playing dominoes, and watching Aggie Football. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his father, Ferdinand Voges; and brother, Ralph Voges.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Patti Voges of Riesel; daughters, Holly Ainsworth and husband, David Jr., of Mathis, Natalie Terry and husband, Joe, of Baytown; son, Jacob Voges and wife, Kristen, of Mart, and daughter, Samantha Voges of La Porte; grandchildren, Blaine Ainsworth, Trey Ainsworth, Abby Lederer, Hayden Voges, and Casen Voges; mother, Evelyn Voges of Riesel; sister, Phyllis Neumann and husband, Jimmy, of Riesel; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Gordon's unlimited reserve of stories, quick wit and sarcasm will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Home
129 Coleman Street, Marlin, TX
Mar
17
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Friedens Cemetery
Riesel, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry for the loss of my old time friend. He always made me laugh.
Philip Ballmann
March 27, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of Gordon. I know that he will be missed. We have many fond memories of Ralph, Phyllis and Gordon. We will keep your family in our prayers.
Jim Jud
March 16, 2021
So sorry far y´all´s loss Gordon his Dad and Brother Ralph were some of my favorite customers loved listening and talking with them. What great guys.
David White.
March 16, 2021
