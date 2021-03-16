Gordon Ray Voges



Nov. 5, 1959 - March 13, 2021



Mr. Gordon Ray Voges, 61, of Riesel, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Waco. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Friedens Cemetery in Riesel with Dr. Wes Eades officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin.



Gordon was born November 5, 1959, to Ferdinand and Evelyn (Mulsow) Voges in Marlin, Texas. He graduated from Riesel High School in 1978. Gordon also attended Texas A & M University. He was a longtime resident of Riesel and a member of Friedens Church. Gordon married the love of his life, Patti Drews on July 25, 1981. They celebrated 40 years together. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, and working on his farm. He also enjoyed reading western books, playing dominoes, and watching Aggie Football. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Preceding him in death were his father, Ferdinand Voges; and brother, Ralph Voges.



Gordon is survived by his wife, Patti Voges of Riesel; daughters, Holly Ainsworth and husband, David Jr., of Mathis, Natalie Terry and husband, Joe, of Baytown; son, Jacob Voges and wife, Kristen, of Mart, and daughter, Samantha Voges of La Porte; grandchildren, Blaine Ainsworth, Trey Ainsworth, Abby Lederer, Hayden Voges, and Casen Voges; mother, Evelyn Voges of Riesel; sister, Phyllis Neumann and husband, Jimmy, of Riesel; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



Gordon's unlimited reserve of stories, quick wit and sarcasm will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 16, 2021.