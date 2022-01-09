Grace CarrizalesMay 20, 1926 - Dec. 26, 2021Grace (Ortencia) Carrizales, 95, of Hewitt passed away Dec. 26, 2021, in Driftwood, Texas. A private graveside service was held on Wed., Jan. 5, 2022, at Waco Memorial Park with Father Benji of Sacred Heart Catholic Church officiating.Grace Carrizales was born May 20, 1926, in Waco, Texas, to Robert Garibay, Sr., and Prajedes (Medina) Garibay. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Grace graduated from Waco High in 1944 and went on to attend Four C Business College, graduating in 1946. She was a bookkeeper for 43 years at Holiday Cleaners. Grace married the love of her life, Manuel Carrizales, in 1948. Together they had three children, Rita, Lisa and Anita. Her happiest moments revolved around her family life events.Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel; her parents; her four brothers (Robert, Lawrence, Gene, and John); and her two sisters (Dora Davila and Adeline Quinones).Grace is survived by her daughters and their immediate families: Rita Garza and husband, Victor; Lisa DeLaRosa and husband, Steve; Anita Theriot and husband, Ed; and by her grandson, Jason Manuel Garza and his son; and Grace's great-grandson, Myles Corbin Garza; by grandson, Christopher Daniel Garza and his wife, Erin; grandson, Steven Robert DeLaRosa; and grandson, Claiborne Charles Theriot.She is also survived by her sister and goddaughter, Linda Sherer; by Linda's daughter, Andrea Noel Ortega-Wells and husband, Britton, and their children, Bode Matthew and Izelle Prajades; by her sisters, Rachel Vega and Virginia Estrada; by her sisters-in-law, Carmen Carrizales, aunt, Rosie Carrizales, Ramona Carrizales and Maria Thomasa (Tommie) Garibay; by her brothers-in-law, Roman Carrizales, Reyes Carrizales and his wife, Sylvia, and Roy Quinones; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives by blood or marriage who loved her dearly.The family would like to thank the staff of Journey of Life Hospice of Kyle for their wonderful services, care and emotional support and her three personal caregivers Abbie Dominguez, Alicia Cruz and Karey McEachern, who were angels sent to us by God.