Grace Karnes
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries
7537 South Interstate Hwy 35
Robinson, TX
Grace Karnes

April 7, 1937 - June 16, 2021

Grace D. Karnes, 84, of Waco, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2021. Grace was born April 7, 1937, to Ralph and Grace Downer. She attended Waco High School and later earned her GED. She was a loving mother and housewife. Grace worked as a bookkeeper at Central Freight Lines for many years, beginning in 1968 and worked at Action Rental for many years with her family.

She is survived by her husband, James Karnes of Hewitt; her daughter, Pam Searcy (Ronnie); her two sons, Walter Pophin (Bob) and Douglas Karnes (Carol); her sister, Elizabeth Henderson and her brother, Tom Downer (Mary). Grace was a loving "Nanny" to her five grandkids, Andrew, Joe, Liz, Trey and Josh, and one great-granddaughter, Ivy. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Grace was very dedicated to her family and was happiest at family gatherings. She loved having the whole family together, whether it was a holiday or an ordinary Sunday afternoon. Grace was a gracious and caring woman who was well-loved, and she will be well-missed.

Services will be held graveside at 10 a.m., Monday, June 21, at Waco Memorial Park. Burial to follow. Information at wacofhmp.com.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Waco Memorial Park
6623 S. IH 35, Waco, TX
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.