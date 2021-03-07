Gracie OwinFeb. 21, 1934 - March 4, 2021Gracie Lou Owin passed away March 4, 2021. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 8, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 9, at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco.Gracie was born February 21, 1934, to Charlie and Virgie (Honea) Harper.Gracie loved country music, especially Bill Anderson, and loved to go dancing. She worked various jobs in life with her longest tenure as a hair stylist, owning her own salon.She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby; son, Robert Wayne; parents; sisters, Violet, Dorothy and Ann; brothers, Gary, Joe and Buddy.She is survived by her children, Cindy and husband, Mike Jacobus; Glenda and husband, Grady Kemp; Beverly Lentz and Danny Reese, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Surviving brother, John Harper; sisters, Sandra and husband, Royce Glaser, Darlene and husband, Jack Nichols; and lots of nieces and nephews.May she rest in peace and worry free.