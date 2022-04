Greg B. Mosby



Dec. 13, 1947 - Dec. 17, 2021



Greg B. Mosby passed away on December 17, 2021, in Waco. He was born in Waco on December 13, 1947. A memorial service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Faith Temple Baptist Church, 1197 Old Lorena Rd, Lorena 76655.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.