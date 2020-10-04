Greg SwartzJune 14, 1948 - Sept. 28, 2020Greg Swartz, 72, our hero, who loved making life better for others, died September 28, 2020.A celebration of life is at 3 p.m., October 10, at the Woodway Arboretum Pavilion. Come casual. For more details, visit Grace Gardens Funeral Home webpage.Greg, well-loved Waco business owner, is survived by those he fiercely loved - his wife, Donna Swartz; brother, Bill Swartz; son and spouse, Brett and Hannah Swartz, and children, two daughters and spouses, Sarah and Mike Finnell, and children, and Anna and Adam Bonner; and son, grandchildren and spouses, Misti and Derek DeGraeve, and children, Wendy and Will Crain, and children. He was preceded in death by his son, Shayne Swartz.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ronald Macdonald House.