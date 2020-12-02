Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gregory De Maria
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
Gregory De Maria

Nov. 22, 1956 - Nov. 25, 2020

Gregory De Maria, 64, of Waco, Texas, passed away November 25, 2020, at home. There will be a celebration of life, held at a later, safer date for friends and family.

Greg was born November 22, 1956, in Waco, Texas, the son of the late Tony De Maria Jr. and Lillie De Maria.

Greg was full of life, love and laughter. He always had a witty joke at the ready. He loved to fish and spend time with his kids and grandkids.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sasha and Jack Smith of Austin; son, Anthony De Maria of Waco; grandchildren, Zane Smith and Elena De Maria; brother, Gary De Maria; sister, Gina Martin; brother, Geoff De Maria; and nephews, Blake De Maria, Michael De Maria, Brian De Maria.

Greg was a big dog lover and would have appreciated any donations made in his name to the Waco Humane Society in lieu of flowers.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Prayers for peace and comfort during this difficult time. I am blessed to have met your father even on brief occasions. He was very nice to Haleigh when he would show her the equipment at the Waco Family Fun Fest and I will never forget that. I love that he had such a heart and devotion for his kids and grandkids. He will be missed.
Tracy Nolan
December 1, 2020
Will miss my cousin. Love you cousin Greg.
Marc Roppolo
December 1, 2020
I miss you dad. I love you so much.
Sasha Smitg
December 1, 2020
Him going to be miss sorry for your loss he was a good guy
Carolyn Woodard
December 1, 2020