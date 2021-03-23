We extend our sincere prayers and condolences to the entire Ordones family. One fond memory I will always have of your mother is when I would come over to play with you guys is the smell of refried beans and fresh flour tortillas! She was a nice lady and great MOM. We were all Blessed to have known her. God Bless! Joe "Jobo" Filoteo & family

Joe Filoteo, Jr. March 24, 2021