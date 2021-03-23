Menu
Guadalupe Ordones
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Guadalupe Ordones

Dec. 24, 1928 - March 22, 2021

Guadalupe Ordones passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, March 25, at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church with Deacon Jesse Garza officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Chapel.

Guadalupe was born December 24, 1928, in Laredo, Texas, to Dionicio and Manuela Ordones. She retired from Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Medical Center. Guadalupe loved to cook for her family and visit with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank, Felix, Ernest, Johnny and Dionicio, Jr.

Guadalupe is survived by her sister, Dolores Moonivand and husband, Karim; daughters, Ramona Bravo, Gloria Martinez, Susie Garcia and husband, Rito, and Mary Mitchell and husband, Steve; son, Joe Flores, Jesse Ordens and wife, Leah, Johnny Ordones and wife, Mary, Manuel Ordones and wife, Gilda, Lupe Ordones and wife, Mary, and Chris Ordones; and many grandchildren.

Pallbearers are Joe Flores, Jr., Carlos Bravo, Raymond Martinez III, Ernest Garcia, Lucio Olvera, Matthew Ordones, and Randall Ordones and Chris Ordones, Jr.

The family would like to thank all the employees of Wesley Woods for their kindness and good care of our mother.

Memorials may be made to Wesley Woods Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center or to St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to the Ordones family..God Bless
Frank & Bea Alonzo
March 24, 2021
I will always remember Ms Ordones for her kindness to my mom when my mom was sick. The impact of her love and kindness lives on in her children and grandchildren.
Sandra Hammonds
March 24, 2021
We extend our sincere prayers and condolences to the entire Ordones family. One fond memory I will always have of your mother is when I would come over to play with you guys is the smell of refried beans and fresh flour tortillas! She was a nice lady and great MOM. We were all Blessed to have known her. God Bless! Joe "Jobo" Filoteo & family
Joe Filoteo, Jr.
March 24, 2021
Manuel - So sorry for your loss my friend. Prayers for the whole family.
Alan Hough
March 24, 2021
