Guadalupe Ordones
Dec. 24, 1928 - March 22, 2021
Guadalupe Ordones passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, March 25, at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church with Deacon Jesse Garza officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Chapel.
Guadalupe was born December 24, 1928, in Laredo, Texas, to Dionicio and Manuela Ordones. She retired from Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Medical Center. Guadalupe loved to cook for her family and visit with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank, Felix, Ernest, Johnny and Dionicio, Jr.
Guadalupe is survived by her sister, Dolores Moonivand and husband, Karim; daughters, Ramona Bravo, Gloria Martinez, Susie Garcia and husband, Rito, and Mary Mitchell and husband, Steve; son, Joe Flores, Jesse Ordens and wife, Leah, Johnny Ordones and wife, Mary, Manuel Ordones and wife, Gilda, Lupe Ordones and wife, Mary, and Chris Ordones; and many grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Joe Flores, Jr., Carlos Bravo, Raymond Martinez III, Ernest Garcia, Lucio Olvera, Matthew Ordones, and Randall Ordones and Chris Ordones, Jr.
The family would like to thank all the employees of Wesley Woods for their kindness and good care of our mother.
Memorials may be made to Wesley Woods Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center or to St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2021.