Guadalupe "Lupe" Salinas Jr.
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Guadalupe "Lupe" Salinas Jr.

Feb. 26, 1970 - Sept. 1, 2021

Guadalupe Salinas Jr., a longtime resident of Waco, TX, passed away on September 1, 2021, at the age of 51. Lupe was born on February 26, 1970, to Guadalupe "Wallie" Salinas and Clara DeLeon Salinas.

Lupe loved his family tremendously and was arguably the most loved child of his parents. His love for others radiated and there wasn't a person he wouldn't help. He was a proud father, uncle, and grandfather. Lupe was known for his infectious smile and making others laugh. He loved playing horseshoes, drawing, coloring, and spending time with his family.

Mr. Salinas is survived by his parents; his children, Elysha Salinas, Demasio Salinas, and Nicolas Salinas; his brother, Rick Salinas and wife, Diane Salinas; and his sisters, Veronica Mata and husband, Rito Mata, and Briana Bryson. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and niece, Savanna Salinas.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 9, at Oakcrest Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 10, at Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Sep
10
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I HEARD FROM MY COUSIN LALA SOTO THAT LUPE PASSED AWAY. MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES ON YOUR LOSS WALLIE AND CLARA. MAY GOD GIVE YOU COMFORT AND PEACE DURING THIS HARD TIME. YOUR SISTER RITA
RITA PINA GONZALES
Family
September 11, 2021
Lupe you a friend and I'll miss you bro!! My condolences to your family!!!
Brad Arnet
Friend
September 11, 2021
Wally and Clara Am so sorry for your loss,just know that Lupe will always be with you.
Dora Salazar
Friend
September 10, 2021
You will surely be missed here on earth Loop. Had some fun times with you and V. Until we meet again buddy Godspeed.
Greg Gauer
Friend
September 10, 2021
Our deepest condolences may the lord shine his face upon the family be gracious to all and give comfort, in your time of sorrow. We lift you up in our prayers God bless you.
Ramirez family
September 9, 2021
Sending My Condolences To The Family And Prayers In This Time Of Sorrow, GOD BLESS Rest In Peace (Lupe)
Gilbert Salinas
September 9, 2021
A good man gone too soon. My sincere condolences for your family. Rest In Peace!!
Marisa Espinoza
September 8, 2021
Praying for the family. You will be missed Lupe. Love you bro, Rest Easy!!!
Dejon Salinas
Family
September 8, 2021
Our sincere condolences to Salinas family. May God give you all peace in this time of sorrow. God bless.
Robert & Tina Martinez
Friend
September 8, 2021
