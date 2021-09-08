Guadalupe "Lupe" Salinas Jr.
Feb. 26, 1970 - Sept. 1, 2021
Guadalupe Salinas Jr., a longtime resident of Waco, TX, passed away on September 1, 2021, at the age of 51. Lupe was born on February 26, 1970, to Guadalupe "Wallie" Salinas and Clara DeLeon Salinas.
Lupe loved his family tremendously and was arguably the most loved child of his parents. His love for others radiated and there wasn't a person he wouldn't help. He was a proud father, uncle, and grandfather. Lupe was known for his infectious smile and making others laugh. He loved playing horseshoes, drawing, coloring, and spending time with his family.
Mr. Salinas is survived by his parents; his children, Elysha Salinas, Demasio Salinas, and Nicolas Salinas; his brother, Rick Salinas and wife, Diane Salinas; and his sisters, Veronica Mata and husband, Rito Mata, and Briana Bryson. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and niece, Savanna Salinas.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 9, at Oakcrest Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 10, at Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.