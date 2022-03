Guadalupe M. SeguraJuly 5, 1931 - Sept. 6, 2021Guadalupe M. Segura, 90, of Moody, passed away in Waco. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Moody. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 10, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com