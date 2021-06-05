Gwen Ratcliff, born January 14, 1976, in San Angelo, TX, passed away June 2, 2021. She left this world due to an ongoing heart condition. She lived in Waco for the last six years with her husband, Phillip Morris.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Freeman of San Angelo; her stepfather, Virgil Brown of Austin; and brother, Charlie Bruno of Austin. She is survived by Phillip Morris; her mother, Reba Brown; sisters, Christy LuAnn Bruno and Lori Brown; brother, Anthony Brown; son, Tristian Ratcliff; several uncles, aunts; nieces including Cheyanne Keeler; and nephews, including Thomas Slauenwhite and Ryan Slauenwhite. She loved life to the fullest especially water and camping. She will be loved and missed by many.
I miss you so much girl. Your brought so much joy to this life. My prayers and deepest sympathy for the family.
Marissa Daniel
Friend
June 7, 2021
We miss you Gwen, You will always be remembered as the outgoing, loud spoken, free spirited person you was. Its sad that you are gone, but I'm glad you aren't suffering anymore. Tell Charlie, David, and Uncle Virgil I said Hi!
Damon Thames
Family
June 7, 2021
I´m already missing you. I have so many memories of us. You played a big role in my life growing up and even into adulthood. I love you so much Gwen and things will never be the same now that your gone. RIP big sis
Lori Brown
Family
June 6, 2021
For me, she's not gone. She's on vacation, laying in a hammock, by the lake somewhere chillin! Or going off the biggest rope swing available. That's how I'm going to think of her. Totally outgoing. Every minute, every day! God bless!
Gordo
Friend
June 6, 2021
Hi. I am so sorry for your loss. I live in Highlander Square Apartments. My place is directly across from Gwen´s place. She was always so nice to me and loved my dog Harris. I will miss her so much. She is one of the few people I know here.