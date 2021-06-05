Gwen Ratcliff



Jan. 14, 1976 - June 2, 2021



Gwen Ratcliff, born January 14, 1976, in San Angelo, TX, passed away June 2, 2021. She left this world due to an ongoing heart condition. She lived in Waco for the last six years with her husband, Phillip Morris.



She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Freeman of San Angelo; her stepfather, Virgil Brown of Austin; and brother, Charlie Bruno of Austin. She is survived by Phillip Morris; her mother, Reba Brown; sisters, Christy LuAnn Bruno and Lori Brown; brother, Anthony Brown; son, Tristian Ratcliff; several uncles, aunts; nieces including Cheyanne Keeler; and nephews, including Thomas Slauenwhite and Ryan Slauenwhite. She loved life to the fullest especially water and camping. She will be loved and missed by many.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 5, 2021.