H. Dale Hughes
Nov. 1, 1935 - Aug. 30, 2021
H. Dale Hughes passed away on August 30, 2021, at the age of 85.
He was born in the front bedroom of his paternal grandparent's farm home near Adair, Oklahoma, on November 1, 1935, to Helen Marie Pennington Hughes and Homer Clemens Hughes. Dale would be the only child of the marriage.
Early in 1936, the family moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Dale attended elementary school at Sequoyah Elementary. Later, Dale attended school in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, at Sapulpa Junior High School and Woodrow Wilson Junior High School in Tulsa. He attended and graduated in 1953 from Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In 1957, Dale graduated from The University of Tulsa with a Bachelor's degree in broadcasting and in 1963 with a Master's degree. He graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master's degree. Dale graduated from Baylor University in 1971 with a Ph.D. in religion. Dale worked at radio and television stations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Waco, Texas. He first taught at the University of Texas at Arlington and later at Texas Christian University. He taught speech at Baylor University in Waco. Then [M1] he began to teach religion at McLennan Community College for a total of 45 years and which he loved, every year, beyond words.
Dale had memberships in Texas Community College Teachers Association, American Academy of Religion, Society of Biblical Literature, and Lambda Chi Alpha, national men's social fraternity. He was a member of Lake Shore Baptist Church.
Dale enjoyed watching college football on television, painting, and playing golf with his friends. He was an enthusiast in watching and speaking about bullfighting. He traveled around the world to Spain, Portugal, Austria, and the Czech Republic. He especially loved the blue water of The Virgin Islands and the Caymans. He collected dream catchers and held a membership card to the Cherokee Nation since he was one-sixteenth Cherokee with an ancestor named Young Deer.
Dale fell for the love of his life, Mary Vee Glenn, in 1953 and married her in 1956. They had two children, Karin Marie Hughes Liebrand of Austin and the late Dayna Jane Hughes Hawkins.
We would like to express our deep appreciation for his caregivers at hospice and Ridgecrest Senior Center in Waco.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to McFarlin Library, 1933 East 6th Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74104. The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
