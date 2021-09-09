30 years ago Dale hired me to teach a night class at MCC and then the next summer to fill in for him in his absence. I didn't know it then. But Dale's gracious way of nudging me into a classroom rather than a pulpit was the career "bump" that effected my move across town to Baylor. After 30 years teaching in the Religion Department at Baylor I have retired--with fondest memories and respect for Dale's taking time to get me started. Thanks be to God for Dale Hughes. Steven Sadler

Steven Sadler September 10, 2021