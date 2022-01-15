H. Robert Johnson
June 15, 1932 - Jan. 12, 2022
H. Robert Johnson, 89, of McGregor, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. A memorial visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, January 29, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, in Waco, Texas.
Robert was born June 15, 1932 to Chester and Vivian Johnson in Austin, Texas. He was a graduate of Waco High, following graduation he joined the Navy and served our country for four years during the Korean War. He enjoyed the Navy more than most, having fond memories of driving the naval officers and making extra money ironing for his crew buddies, he was always an entrepreneur, and enjoyed making money. He trained as a mechanic and served his country well.
Once he returned, he attended Baylor University. He joined the family business at Waco Tile Service, this is what he loved most, and was a master tile contractor, and became the owner of Johnson Tiling Service for 75 years, remaining active until the Covid pandemic brought his retirement.
Robert never met a stranger, he loved all people and had a nickname for everyone and even had a few himself, Leonard, cowpoke, Buddy, Leo, and Bob. He had a love for sport cars, fine jewelry, and if you needed a Rolex or diamonds, he was your guy. He enjoyed cruises with Ann. He had thousands of friends that all loved him dearly and all have a special story to tell. He was a Shriner and Mason of the York Rite for 60 years and a member of the Karem Shrine. He lived life with no regrets and always said "I did it my way".
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Vivian Johnson; and brother, Richard Johnson.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife and business partner of 37 years, Ann L. Johnson; children, Scherry Butt husband Mark, Pam Steel and husband Wesley, Brian Johnson and Tammy Johnson, Ginna Wilhite, Pama Nobile and husband Jimmy, Lisa Ryan and husband Daniel; his only niece, Cindy Johnson; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shriners Children's Hospital
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.