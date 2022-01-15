Menu
H. Robert Johnson
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
H. Robert Johnson

June 15, 1932 - Jan. 12, 2022

H. Robert Johnson, 89, of McGregor, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. A memorial visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, January 29, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, in Waco, Texas.

Robert was born June 15, 1932 to Chester and Vivian Johnson in Austin, Texas. He was a graduate of Waco High, following graduation he joined the Navy and served our country for four years during the Korean War. He enjoyed the Navy more than most, having fond memories of driving the naval officers and making extra money ironing for his crew buddies, he was always an entrepreneur, and enjoyed making money. He trained as a mechanic and served his country well.

Once he returned, he attended Baylor University. He joined the family business at Waco Tile Service, this is what he loved most, and was a master tile contractor, and became the owner of Johnson Tiling Service for 75 years, remaining active until the Covid pandemic brought his retirement.

Robert never met a stranger, he loved all people and had a nickname for everyone and even had a few himself, Leonard, cowpoke, Buddy, Leo, and Bob. He had a love for sport cars, fine jewelry, and if you needed a Rolex or diamonds, he was your guy. He enjoyed cruises with Ann. He had thousands of friends that all loved him dearly and all have a special story to tell. He was a Shriner and Mason of the York Rite for 60 years and a member of the Karem Shrine. He lived life with no regrets and always said "I did it my way".

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Vivian Johnson; and brother, Richard Johnson.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife and business partner of 37 years, Ann L. Johnson; children, Scherry Butt husband Mark, Pam Steel and husband Wesley, Brian Johnson and Tammy Johnson, Ginna Wilhite, Pama Nobile and husband Jimmy, Lisa Ryan and husband Daniel; his only niece, Cindy Johnson; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shriners Children's Hospital.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
Waco, TX
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was saddened to hear today that Robert passed away. We worked together for many years, later in Roberts life. He handled all of our companies tile work on large projects for many years. Since his retirement he has been dearly missed. The man I knew was not only a friend, but a very good business man, a man of his word and someone who deeply cared about others. He spent years checking on my wife who had a round of her own with breast cancer. He called me often to see how she was doing. It says in the obit that Robert had a nickname for everyone, mine was "EVEN Steven", he will be missed. Robert told me once that on his graveside marker he thought he should put "Good Luck" to his crew! He found that simple statement to be funny. I truly believe that all of us in the Construction Business were blessed by Roberts presence. I believe each person he touched already had the fortunate good luck that he disposed on us. Thank you my friend! Ann, thank you for sharing Robert with us. It amazed me that if you needed him, even in his 80's he was on the road and headed to help us. Prayers for you and your entire family!
STEVE MARLEY
Friend
February 24, 2022
I always enjoyed looking at his Ferrari, and Mark VI limo at the car showroom. Bought my first Rolex President from him, still have it. He was a good guy, and I will miss him.
Jim Coleman
Friend
January 19, 2022
Wonderful memories of Robert and his family! My sincere sympathies to all of you. Love and hugs.
Pat Cargill
Friend
January 18, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. I'll be keeping you close in my prayers. GOD bless you.
suzanne boyd
Friend
January 16, 2022
Ann So sad to hear the news. There´s no doubt that Robert left his foot print in the sand. Jesus gained an Angel.
Jack & Linda Henry
Friend
January 15, 2022
I'm at Mr. Johnson years ago when I worked for the Robinson Police Department. He was always very gracious and supportive of our police department and he and I became fast friends with me visiting occasionally and him showing off (but not boasting of) his beautiful car collection. I will always appreciate his kindness and generosity as well as his humorous personality. We lost touch after I left the police department, but I think of him always when I pass by the building he built to house his car collection on South Loop 340. May God bless and keep his surviving friends and family and I wish you all peace.
Patrick Carey Sr.
Friend
January 15, 2022
