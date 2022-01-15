I was saddened to hear today that Robert passed away. We worked together for many years, later in Roberts life. He handled all of our companies tile work on large projects for many years. Since his retirement he has been dearly missed. The man I knew was not only a friend, but a very good business man, a man of his word and someone who deeply cared about others. He spent years checking on my wife who had a round of her own with breast cancer. He called me often to see how she was doing. It says in the obit that Robert had a nickname for everyone, mine was "EVEN Steven", he will be missed. Robert told me once that on his graveside marker he thought he should put "Good Luck" to his crew! He found that simple statement to be funny. I truly believe that all of us in the Construction Business were blessed by Roberts presence. I believe each person he touched already had the fortunate good luck that he disposed on us. Thank you my friend! Ann, thank you for sharing Robert with us. It amazed me that if you needed him, even in his 80's he was on the road and headed to help us. Prayers for you and your entire family!

STEVE MARLEY Friend February 24, 2022