Harold DodsonJan. 6, 1940 - March 2, 2021Harold Lynn Dodson of Woodway, Texas, passed away on March 2, 2021, at the age of 81. A celebration of his life will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church with burial following at Waco Memorial. Revs. Josh Vaughan and Ken James will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Out of respect for the family, social distancing and face coverings will be required at all services. The service will be livestreamed on Grace Gardens facebook page.Harold was born in Rosebud, Texas, to Joseph and Lillie Dodson on January 6, 1940, and moved to Waco at the age of five. Growing up, he enjoyed playing basketball for Turner Street Baptist Church and playing the trumpet in the Waco High School band. He graduated from Waco High School in 1957 and from Baylor in 1962. He later completed a masters degree in school administration. He had a 35-year career as an educator, first for Midway Junior High teaching math and for most of his career at LaVega ISD as an administrator and princi'pal' at LaVega Intermediate, Primary, and Elementary schools. Harold delighted in his work and would greet ex-students from decades before by name.Harold married Carolyn Owen in 1967, and they enjoyed 53 years together. They enjoyed traveling with friends, taking cruises, road trips to watch the Baylor Bears, and hosting holidays for his family. Harold was a natural jokester, always ready to share a pun, funny story, or prank.He was close to his mother, and found particular enjoyment in teasing her. His six sisters were an important part of his life, and he was never happier than spending time with them and their families. He never missed an opportunity to cheer his beloved Baylor Bears. Harold enjoyed helping others, building wheelchair ramps in Waco, and serving on over 30 mission trips rebuilding churches and homes. Many of these were in disaster areas and in states from Arizona to Tennessee to Michigan and the Rio Grande Valley. Harold was a devout member of Columbus Avenue Baptist, where he taught Sunday School and was a deacon for many years. Harold adored his children and particularly loved his role as "Pop" to his grandchildren. He loved spoiling his wife, children, and grandchildren, who were the loves of his life. Harold leaves behind many delightful memories with family and friends.Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lillie Dodson; brother, George Dodson; sisters, Betty Dickens, Margie Good, Carie Jean Buck, Merle Neumann; brother-in-law, Robert Owen; and nephews, Mark Rutledge, Henry Buck, and Frank Nevarez, Sr.Harold is survived by his wife Carolyn; his daughter Christy Martinez and husband Rob, of Waco; his son David and wife Emily, of Oregon; his grandchildren Haven Schier, Elijah Dodson, Ella Martinez, and Ava Martinez; his sisters Kathryn Baulos and Patsy Pophin; his former brother-in-law Harold Rutledge, sister-in-law Patra Owen, and numerous nieces and nephewsand greats.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church.