Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold Dodson
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Harold Dodson

Jan. 6, 1940 - March 2, 2021

Harold Lynn Dodson of Woodway, Texas, passed away on March 2, 2021, at the age of 81. A celebration of his life will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church with burial following at Waco Memorial. Revs. Josh Vaughan and Ken James will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Out of respect for the family, social distancing and face coverings will be required at all services. The service will be livestreamed on Grace Gardens facebook page.

Harold was born in Rosebud, Texas, to Joseph and Lillie Dodson on January 6, 1940, and moved to Waco at the age of five. Growing up, he enjoyed playing basketball for Turner Street Baptist Church and playing the trumpet in the Waco High School band. He graduated from Waco High School in 1957 and from Baylor in 1962. He later completed a masters degree in school administration. He had a 35-year career as an educator, first for Midway Junior High teaching math and for most of his career at LaVega ISD as an administrator and princi'pal' at LaVega Intermediate, Primary, and Elementary schools. Harold delighted in his work and would greet ex-students from decades before by name.

Harold married Carolyn Owen in 1967, and they enjoyed 53 years together. They enjoyed traveling with friends, taking cruises, road trips to watch the Baylor Bears, and hosting holidays for his family. Harold was a natural jokester, always ready to share a pun, funny story, or prank.

He was close to his mother, and found particular enjoyment in teasing her. His six sisters were an important part of his life, and he was never happier than spending time with them and their families. He never missed an opportunity to cheer his beloved Baylor Bears. Harold enjoyed helping others, building wheelchair ramps in Waco, and serving on over 30 mission trips rebuilding churches and homes. Many of these were in disaster areas and in states from Arizona to Tennessee to Michigan and the Rio Grande Valley. Harold was a devout member of Columbus Avenue Baptist, where he taught Sunday School and was a deacon for many years. Harold adored his children and particularly loved his role as "Pop" to his grandchildren. He loved spoiling his wife, children, and grandchildren, who were the loves of his life. Harold leaves behind many delightful memories with family and friends.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lillie Dodson; brother, George Dodson; sisters, Betty Dickens, Margie Good, Carie Jean Buck, Merle Neumann; brother-in-law, Robert Owen; and nephews, Mark Rutledge, Henry Buck, and Frank Nevarez, Sr.

Harold is survived by his wife Carolyn; his daughter Christy Martinez and husband Rob, of Waco; his son David and wife Emily, of Oregon; his grandchildren Haven Schier, Elijah Dodson, Ella Martinez, and Ava Martinez; his sisters Kathryn Baulos and Patsy Pophin; his former brother-in-law Harold Rutledge, sister-in-law Patra Owen, and numerous nieces and nephews

and greats.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Mar
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Columbus Ave Baptist Church
1300 Columbus Ave., Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grace Gardens Funeral Home and Crematorium.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Carolyn and family, We send our sympathy and loving thoughts to all of you in the loss of Harold.
Linda and Lonnie Douthit
March 13, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Emily Dodson
Daughter
March 10, 2021
Carolyn my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time of your sorrow. May God be with you and give you strength and peace now and in the future.
Joe Tom
March 9, 2021
I grew up with Harold In East Waco and remember playing basketball on the outdoor court beside Turner Street Baptist Church. Harold was a very good player and he was always friendly and courteous to me as I was a lot younger. I can remember going to Waco High football games with he and Johnny Hollingsworth as well as seeing The King & I with them. My brother Tommy was in the same class with Harold and my brother Joe was in his sister Patsy`s class. Rest in peace to a great man who was very inspiring and thoughtful to all and may God bless his soul.
James Moon
March 8, 2021
Mrs. Dodson, you have my condolences and prayers. Mr. Dodson was a great man, he was my assistant principal when I came to LaVega. He was so supportive in making my transition to LaVega successful. He always gave me encouragements during my days at LaVega.
George Dixon
March 8, 2021
Dearest Carolyn and family, please know our sincerest condolences and prayers are for you in this time of great loss and trying situations. As we all know you each were so blessed by your beloved & most delighted Harold. We all look forward in joining together in heaven once again with our LORD AND SAVIOR. Most assuredly Carolyn, he will be waiting at the golden gates with Jesus ...with his arms wide open to welcome home to celebrate with sweet family. Hugs with our love.
Jim & Gloria Helleson
March 7, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family. Mr. Dodson was my 7th grade teacher at Midway and one of my favorite teachers. My friends and I love his humor and he always make each of us feel special no matter who we were. He will be truly missed. God bless you. May he rest in peace.
Rene Sanders Masiongale
March 7, 2021
My condolence to Mr. DODSONS family. I remember the times I would see him in public. He took time to talk to me. RIP Harold A good human being.
Jay Vinson
March 6, 2021
im so sad to hear this i just loved this man in school..he was a excellent coach and teacher...God be with you and your family..May he rip
Barbara (May) Gillaspie
March 4, 2021
Carolyn and family, you're in my prayers for comfort and peace in your loss of Harold. God be with you. Donna Johnson
Donna Johnson
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results