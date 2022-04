Harold E. MeadorsMarch 22, 1936 - March 8, 2021Harold Eugene Meadors, 84, of Mart, Texas, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital. The family will hold a private graveside service.Harold was born March 22, 1936, in Elk, Texas, to Henry and Martha (Huntsinger) Meadors. He was a retired City of Waco Firefighter.You can send a message to his family and view a Video Tribute at www.oakcrestwaco.com