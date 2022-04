Harold N. StarnesNov. 30, 1938 - April 7, 2022Harold Newton Starnes, 83, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Bosqueville Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Please sign guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com