Harry H. Beyer
Aug. 28, 1930 - Nov. 10, 2020
Harry H. Beyer, of Waco, passed away on November 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones after a brief illness.
He recently celebrated his 90th birthday receiving "181" birthday cards from around the world.
Harry was born in Dallas, Texas, to Ernest Beyer, Jr. and Eunice Sligar Beyer on August 28, 1930. After graduating from Sunset High School, he joined a one-year program with the Navy and spent one year in San Diego working on an aircraft carrier.
In 1957, he moved to Waco to become manager/owner of Economy Plumbing Supply Company. He retired in 1992 after 42 years. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Waco for 61 years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending all day at the lake with his friends and family fishing and telling stories. He was a member of H.O.T. Bass Club. He is remembered by his smile and his humorous tales.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Mark T. Beyer.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Joyce J. Beyer of Waco; his 93 year old sister, Virginia Beyer Chappell of Dallas; daughters, Denise Chappell Marshall and her husband, Kenny, of Colorado; Terri Chappell Boyd and her husband, Gary, of Grand Prairie; Gail Beyer Walker and her husband, Bill, of Mesquite and Mitzi Beyer Watts and her husband, Randy, of Plano; granddaughter, Amanda Beyer and husband, Jesse Dodd, of Waco; grandson, Graham Hampton Boyd of Grand Prairie; great-grandson, Dylan Dunn; great-granddaughter, Amaya Rodriguez of Waco; and other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Dr. Charles H. Stern and staff at Baylor Scott & White.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be a service.
Donations may be made to: Meals on Wheels, 501 W. Waco Drive, Waco, TX 76710; Baylor Scott & White Hospice, 2911 Herring Ave., Suite 310, Waco, TX 76708 or First Baptist Church, 500 Webster Ave., Waco, TX 76706.
