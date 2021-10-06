Harry Harrington
Dec. 16, 1950 - Oct. 2, 2021
Harry R. Harrington, age 70, of West, passed away Saturday evening, October 2, 2021 in Waco. Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in West, with Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Bold Springs Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are encouraged at all services.
Harry was born December 16, 1950 in Orange, TX, the son of Jes and Margie (Samuel) Harrington. He was a 1969 graduate of Waco High School and attended college at the University of North Texas. On October 18, 1975 he was united in marriage to Sherry Harrison in Ft. Worth. He worked as a construction project manager for Greenway, KBR, and Waco I.S.D. Harry was a member of First Methodist Church of Waco and the Renew Church in Waco. He went on a mission trip to Peru, served with the Epiphany Youth Correctional Ministry, went on the Emmaus Walk, and was part of several Men's Bible Groups. He had a true servant's heart and was always willing to lend a hand to help others. Harry was a past President of the West Kiwanis Club and was heavily involved with the West Little League when his boys were young. He enjoyed sports, woodworking, motorcycles, attending car shows with his boys, fishing and anything related to the water. Harry was an avid Baylor sports fan. He loved spending time with his family and watching his grandkids play sports.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Van Harrington.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 45 years, Sherry Harrington of West; two sons, Nick Harrington and wife, Rachel and Sam Harrington and wife, Christi, all of West; a brother, David Harrington and wife, Kay; a sister-in-law, Nancy Harrington; his grandchildren, Claire, Cade, Heidi, and Holly; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epiphany Youth Correctional Ministry or West Volunteer Ambulance Association. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.