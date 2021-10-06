Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harry Harrington
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street
West, TX
Harry Harrington

Dec. 16, 1950 - Oct. 2, 2021

Harry R. Harrington, age 70, of West, passed away Saturday evening, October 2, 2021 in Waco. Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in West, with Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Bold Springs Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are encouraged at all services.

Harry was born December 16, 1950 in Orange, TX, the son of Jes and Margie (Samuel) Harrington. He was a 1969 graduate of Waco High School and attended college at the University of North Texas. On October 18, 1975 he was united in marriage to Sherry Harrison in Ft. Worth. He worked as a construction project manager for Greenway, KBR, and Waco I.S.D. Harry was a member of First Methodist Church of Waco and the Renew Church in Waco. He went on a mission trip to Peru, served with the Epiphany Youth Correctional Ministry, went on the Emmaus Walk, and was part of several Men's Bible Groups. He had a true servant's heart and was always willing to lend a hand to help others. Harry was a past President of the West Kiwanis Club and was heavily involved with the West Little League when his boys were young. He enjoyed sports, woodworking, motorcycles, attending car shows with his boys, fishing and anything related to the water. Harry was an avid Baylor sports fan. He loved spending time with his family and watching his grandkids play sports.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Van Harrington.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 45 years, Sherry Harrington of West; two sons, Nick Harrington and wife, Rachel and Sam Harrington and wife, Christi, all of West; a brother, David Harrington and wife, Kay; a sister-in-law, Nancy Harrington; his grandchildren, Claire, Cade, Heidi, and Holly; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epiphany Youth Correctional Ministry or West Volunteer Ambulance Association. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
TX
Oct
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
West, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Aderhold Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Aderhold Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I was extremely sad to hear about the passing of Uncle Harry. I have many wonderful childhood memories of spending time with Harry, Sherry, Nick, and Sam. Mostly fishing, boating, or riding ATV´s in West. RIP Harry
Jeff and Janna Harrison
Family
October 7, 2021
So sad. Harry was a man of God, a good husband, dad, and grandparent. He was also a good friend to me and all who knew him. I smile when I think of him, and know he is in Heaven, with our Lord and Savior. Prayers for all the family.
Dale Dickenson
Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results