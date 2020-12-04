Hazel Christine Marsh
Nov. 25, 1926 - Dec. 2, 2020
Hazel Christine Marsh was born on the 25th of November, 1926, in Bosque County, TX, to William Wesley Rice and Lucinda Albert Pugh. She passed away on the 2nd of December, 2020, in Palestine, TX, at the age of 94. She was one of 13 children. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 5, at Robinson Cemetery, 620 E. Stegall Road, Robinson, TX, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. There will be a visitation 30 minutes prior to the service, beginning at 1:30 p.m., at the cemetery.
Christine married Daniel Woodrow Key on the 17th of July, 1947. To this union three sons were born: James Ray Key, Ricky Dan Key and Paul Dwight Key. After the death of Dan Key, she married James D. Marsh on June 18, 1960. They had no children together. Christine lived a long full life. She lived in many places in Texas around the Waco area. She was wellknown for her spunkiness and sass.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lucy Rice; two husbands, Daniel Key and J.D. Marsh; five brothers, Crawford Rice, Elbert Rice, Hubert Rice, Gene Rice and Orval Rice; and five sisters, Ruby Rice Case, Marguerite Rice Dempsey, Willie Mae Rice Garner, Jimmie Helen Rice and Doris Rice Morris.
She is survived by her three sons, James Ray Key and wife, Vicky; Ricky Dan Key and wife, Myra; and Paul Dwight Key and wife, Joye; sister, Shirley Kettler; brother, Wayne Rice and wife, Sara; two sisters-in-law, Billie Rice and Bonnie Rice; along with seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.