Hector Alejandro
Aug. 30, 1978 - Oct. 12, 2020
Hector I. Alejandro, 42, passed away on October 12, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Monday, October 19, at St. Francis on the Brazos Church on 315 Jefferson Ave, Waco 76701. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., Sunday, October 18, Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home located at 6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco 76710.
Hector I. Alejandro was born in Mexico to Hector and Anita Alejandro on August 30, 1978. Hector enjoyed playing soccer. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and playing with his nieces and nephews. He adored his daughter and granddaughter more than anything.
Hector is survived by his parents, Hector and Anita; his daughter, Kimberly; his granddaughter, Elizabeth; his brothers, Jesus, Rolando and Edgar; their wives, Laura, Vickie and Irene; his sisters, Annie and Blanca; their husbands, Minio and Ernesto; and ten nephews; five nieces; two great-nephews; and one great-niece.
Pallbearers will be Jesus O. Alejandro, Sr., Rolando Alejandro, Edgar Alejandro, Minio Coronado, Ernesto Lopez, Sr., Jesus O. Alejandro, Jr., Jordi Coronado, and Ernesto Lopez, Jr.
The family of Hector wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who was able to join us and everyone who has kept us in their prayers through this difficult time.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 17, 2020.