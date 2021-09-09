Hector D. Sanchez
Jan. 22, 1949 - Sep. 7, 2021
Hector D. Sanchez, 72, of Hewitt, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Visitation will start at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 12, at OakCrest Funeral Home, followed at 4 p.m. by a prayer service led by Alejandro Gutierrez.
Hector is survived by his wife, Rosa; children, Hector, Erik, Adriana, Elsa, and Carlos, and 12 grandchildren.
