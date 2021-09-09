Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hector D. Sanchez
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Hector D. Sanchez

Jan. 22, 1949 - Sep. 7, 2021

Hector D. Sanchez, 72, of Hewitt, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Visitation will start at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 12, at OakCrest Funeral Home, followed at 4 p.m. by a prayer service led by Alejandro Gutierrez.

Hector is survived by his wife, Rosa; children, Hector, Erik, Adriana, Elsa, and Carlos, and 12 grandchildren.

Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
3:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
TX
Sep
12
Prayer Service
4:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.