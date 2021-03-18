Helen Violet Hill Garner
July 1, 1935 - March 17, 2021
"Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also and he praises her" – Proverbs 31:28
Helen Violet Hill Garner, a beloved mother and adored Grandma and Nana, joined her Lord in heaven on March 17, 2021. She also joined her "schweetie" and husband of 66 years, Clyde Eugene (Joe) Garner in Heaven. They are no doubt just as happy as the day she climbed into his car at age 17.
Helen met Joe while he was in the Air Force stationed in Michigan. Joe swept her off her feet when they met in the summer of 1952, and they married the following October.
Helen and Joe welcomed their first son, Bob, the following year after the couple's move to Waco, Texas, where they established their home. Another son, Tom, joined the family the next year and twin daughters, Cindee and Lindy, a few years afterward. Later daughter, Mari, joined the family as "the icing on the cake".
Helen contributed to the family lumber business every day and still had meals cooked and on the table for her large family. She was the backbone of her growing family, and always kept the wheels moving.
As a grandmother, Helen was everything to her grandkids as they were to her. She showed her love by cooking large family meals, sewing Halloween costumes, attending every school play and sports events, and cheering everyone on with her positive encouragement. To her, no one was spoiled, just well-loved. And she loved so very well.
She not only served her family, she taught them how to fish. She spent hours teaching her children and grandchildren how to sew, crochet, pickle and can, cook fried okra, and even clean baseboards. Helen Garner was a doer and always on the move. If you were working alongside Helen, you better "keep up". She had an incredible energy and always seemed to be young at heart.
Helen was a prayer warrior and continually prayed for all of her loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She taught them to love the Lord. Until her very last days, she found comfort in the Word and kept "the word hidden in [her] heart".
After supporting and encouraging a husband, five kids and eight grandkids through Baylor, Helen was awarded an "Alumni by Choice" award from Baylor University in 2016.
She was also received in Heaven by her previously deceased mother and father; sisters; brothers; son-in-law, Gary Chapman; many friends; and by her son, Thomas Eugene Garner, who passed away in 2016.
As a mother, Helen is survived by her son, Bob and wife, Christy; daughter-in-law, Rene Garner; daughters, Cindee and husband, Mike Millard; Lindy and husband, Roger Fuller; and Mari Chapman. The blessed grandchildren who call her Grandma and Nana are Colleen Garner, Leslie Garner, Anna Sanders, Thomas Garner, Violet Sullivan, Meredith Millard, Ace Fuller, Anabeth Fuller, Garner Millard, Tyler Bohlmann, Harrison Fuller, Tommy Garner and Summer Chapman; as well as six great-grandchildren.
Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren "arise and call her blessed". She had given so much of her love to her family, and they will continue to be shining beacons of light to display the love that she has poured forward.
Her family will be celebrating her life at a private graveside ceremony. If desired, donations may be made to your favorite charity
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2021.