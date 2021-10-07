Menu
Helen Voncil Griggs
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Helen Voncil Griggs

June 30, 1931 - Sept. 30, 2021

Helen Voncil (Brown) Griggs, age 90, of Waco, Texas, passed away on September 30 at St. Anthony's Care Center from Parkinson's disease.

Helen Griggs was born June 30, 1931 in Whitesboro, Texas and was the oldest of 12 children. She was married to her husband, Sam J. Griggs for more than 50 years. Helen was actively involved in her Baptist church throughout her life.

Helen Griggs is survived by her eldest son, Jim Wayne Griggs, his wife, Gloria Griggs, her youngest son, Rick Allen Griggs and her two sisters, Joyce MacIntosh and Kay Story, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial services and visitation will be held at Pecan Grove Funeral home in Waco, Texas, on October 8, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for family and friends. The burial service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas, on October 21, at 10:30 a.m. for family and friends.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr, WACO, TX
Oct
21
Service
10:30a.m.
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd., ANTONIO, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.