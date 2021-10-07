Helen Voncil Griggs
June 30, 1931 - Sept. 30, 2021
Helen Voncil (Brown) Griggs, age 90, of Waco, Texas, passed away on September 30 at St. Anthony's Care Center from Parkinson's disease.
Helen Griggs was born June 30, 1931 in Whitesboro, Texas and was the oldest of 12 children. She was married to her husband, Sam J. Griggs for more than 50 years. Helen was actively involved in her Baptist church throughout her life.
Helen Griggs is survived by her eldest son, Jim Wayne Griggs, his wife, Gloria Griggs, her youngest son, Rick Allen Griggs and her two sisters, Joyce MacIntosh and Kay Story, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial services and visitation will be held at Pecan Grove Funeral home in Waco, Texas, on October 8, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for family and friends. The burial service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas, on October 21, at 10:30 a.m. for family and friends.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 7, 2021.