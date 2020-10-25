Helen Louise RogersDec. 27, 1928 - Oct. 22, 2020Helen Louise Rogers, 91, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Waco, TX. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., October 27, by Bro. James Adams at Rosemond Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, October 26, at Connally Compton Funeral Home.Helen was born December 27, 1928, in Waco, TX, to Ludvik and Kate Thompson. She married Robert H. Gaskamp July 26, 1947. He passed away in 1967. She remarried in 1972 to Dewey H Rogers. She became a mother to a blended family of six children which two of the children still at home. She had many hobbies including sewing and quilting, knitting, crocheting, etc. Her passion was making quilts for the children of PPCD in McClennan County.Preceded in death by her parents, Ludvik and Kate Thompson; by first husband, Robert H. Gaskamp; second husband, Dewey H. Rogers; one brother, Luther; two sisters, Lena Rosa and Dorothy; and a stepson, Dan Rogers; and Melissa Rogers, grandchild.She is survived by her children, Paul Gaskamp , Linda Souders and spouse, Dennis, Kathy Downey and spouse, Jack, Denise Still and spouse, Curtis, and Don Rogers and Robert Paul Thompson-brother; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.