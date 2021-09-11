Helen Martinez
March 15, 1943 - Aug. 30, 2021
Helen Martinez peacefully passed from this life to the next on August 30, 2021. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 8 a.m., Monday, September 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, followed by Holy Mass. Graveside services will be after mass at Waco Memorial Park.
Helen was born to Elena and Federico Martinez March 15, 1943, in Waco, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jesse Montoya; son-in-law, Mike Torres; sisters, Elvida Martinez and Jessie Ramos; brothers, Trino, Manuel, Rudy, Henry, and Felix Martinez; brother-in-law, Frank Carrizales; and great-nephew Michael Telles, Jr.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Nanette Marie Torres; granddaughter, Holly Elena Torres; special friend, Benny Guajardo; sisters, Mary Hurtado, and husband, Steve, Rosa Carrizales, Gloria McGlasson, and husband, Robert, and Lin Garcia and husband, Rudy; brother, Fred Martinez, and wife, Belinda; special niece, Frances Bravo, and husband Joe.
Pallbearers are Steve Hurtado, Jr., Charles Hurtado, Marty Hurtado, David Hurtado, Eddie Hurtado, Rudy Garcia, Jr., Tyler Christensen, and Lesley Ferguson.
Honorary pallbearers are Trino Martinez, Jacob Martinez, Michael Martinez, Michael Montoya, and Mark Ruiz.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Brazos Education Foundation.
The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.