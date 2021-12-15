Helen Hardy Price
June 24, 1938 - Dec. 9, 2021
Helen Hardy Price passed away on December 9, 2021. Services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 18, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 17, also at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.
Helen was born June 24, 1938, in Flora, Illinois. She graduated from Flora Township High School in 1956 and St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. As a registered nurse she worked in St. Louis, Missouri, Ft. Myers, Florida, Longview and Dallas, Texas. She married Buddy Allan Price in 1963.
Helen served as First Baptist Church Waco Children's Director from August 1982 until her retirement in November 2003. She was a conference and training writer and leader for other educators and followers of Christ. She served on the General Baptist Convention of Texas Board as an Executive Board Member from 2007 to 2011. She was involved with Latham Springs Camp & Retreat Center as Camp Nurse in the 70s and later as a member of the board.
Her hobbies included Bible Study, writing, sewing (she made many of her outfits); she was an avid fan of Baylor women's and men's basketball and Baylor football; she loved to play games like Dominos – 84, Mah Jongg, Scrabble, Canasta, Bridge and Progressive Rummy. Most of all she enjoyed being with family, friends and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Taylor Hardy and Marion Eillen (Rush) Hardy; her husband, Buddy Allan Price; her son, Bradley Allan Price; and her sister, Mrs. Barbara Tatman.
She is survived by lifelong friend, Marianne Boothe; son, Craig Price and wife, Lisa Price, of Fort Worth; granddaughters, Abigail Kraatz and husband, Brett, of Fort Worth, Texas, Lyssa Franklin and husband, Richard, of Fort Worth, Texas; and a very large loving family including numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.
Pallbearers are Troy Cox, Kyle Cox, Ben Burch, Todd Garett, Barett Deonier, Brett Kraatz, and Richard Franklin.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2021.