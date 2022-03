I'm so sorry about one of my best friends!! I wish I could have seen and talked to her!! I LOVED her and she was like family to me!! She always tried to cheer me up even we she was feeling bad herself!! I could always talk to her and she was always supportive!! She was my BEST FRIEND!! GONNA MISS HER SO MUCH!! LOVE AND PRAYERS TO THE WHOLE FAMILY!! She also called my Dad to check on him and he always was glad to hear from her!! Love and miss you my DEAR FRIEND!!

Linda Van Slycke Friend June 2, 2021