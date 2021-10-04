To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Craig and Val, I am so sorry for your loss. I will forever remember your mom's sweet smile. You are very fortunate to have had her for so long. She was am awesome lady. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I love you guys.
Pete Rowe
Friend
October 4, 2021
May God rest her soul. What a beautiful Lady she was.