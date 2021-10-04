Menu
Helen J. Wooten
Helen J Wooten

Jan. 28, 1931 - Oct. 4, 2008

Remembering the

love you gave

your children. You

will always be in our

hearts and thoughts.

Not a day goes by

that I do not think

about you.

Love you always,

Craig A Wooten
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 4, 2021.
Craig and Val, I am so sorry for your loss. I will forever remember your mom's sweet smile. You are very fortunate to have had her for so long. She was am awesome lady. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I love you guys.
Pete Rowe
Friend
October 4, 2021
May God rest her soul. What a beautiful Lady she was.
Kimberly long-Thomas
Friend
October 4, 2021
