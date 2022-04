WE LOVE AND MISS YOU SO MUCH. YOU ARE HOME NOW WITH OUR HEAVENLY FATHER AND GRANDMA, YOUR CHILDREN AND OTHER FAMILY MEMBERS THAT WE MISS HERE ON EARTH. GOD KNOWS BEST AND HE MAKES NO MISTAKES. I THANK SO MUCH FOR ALL THE THINGS AND LIFE LESSONS YOU TAUGHT US. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.

Detra Denise Thompson March 12, 2021