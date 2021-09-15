Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Henry Pesina
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Henry Pesina

Dec. 22, 1954 - Sep. 3, 2021

Henry Pesina, 66, of Waco, Texas passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 17, at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church, with Rev. Eduardo Jazo, as Celebrant, burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 16, with Rosary service at 7 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home.

Please sign guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Sep
16
Visitation
6:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard, WACO, TX
Sep
16
Service
7:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Sep
17
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Francis Catholic Church
612 N.. 3rd, WACO, TX
Sep
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending my condolence to my friend Ida& your family..fly high with the Angel's henry.
Anna Valadez
Friend
September 21, 2021
I send my condolences to you and your boys. If you need anything just ask and I will try my best
Priscilla Norman
Family
September 16, 2021
I worked with Henry at Hillcrest and thought the world of him. Always had that smile and so polite. My sincere sympathy.
Elaine Seeber
September 16, 2021
I thought so much if
Elaine Seeber
September 16, 2021
My deepest heartfelt condolences to Ida and the entire family on the loss of Henry. A wonderful person with a sweet smile and caring disposition. You will be greatly missed. Soar high with the angels and R.I.P.
Lidia Chavez
Friend
September 15, 2021
