Henry Pesina
Dec. 22, 1954 - Sep. 3, 2021
Henry Pesina, 66, of Waco, Texas passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 17, at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church, with Rev. Eduardo Jazo, as Celebrant, burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 16, with Rosary service at 7 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.