Henry Mark Veselka
June 29, 1985 - Sept 25, 2021
Henry Mark Veselka, 36, of China Spring, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. A rosary will be recited and Memorial Service held 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with Rev. Ryan Higdon officiating.
Henry Mark was born June 29, 1985, in Austin, the son of Henry and Dolores (Martinez) Veselka. He was a 2003 graduate of West High School prior to attending TSTC. He was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church in China Spring. Henry Mark played youth baseball, soccer, and Pop Warner football. He worked for Applebee's, HEB, McDonald's, IHOP, Dave's Burgers and N-Line Construction. Henry Mark enjoyed playing video games, playing with his dogs, swimming, taking family trips, river rafting, watching movies, listening to music, cooking, creating recipes, and eating.
Henry Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents; aunts, Clara Veselka and Debbie Martinez; and an uncle, Raymond Martinez Jr.
Survivors include his parents, Henry and Dolores Veselka of China Spring; his sister, Heather Grace Hughes of Waco; uncles, Jerry Veselka and wife, Mary, Steve Veselka and wife, Pam, and Vince Veselka; aunts, Connie Caldwell and husband, George, Paula Corfield and husband, Rodger, Norma Moon, Velma Kocian and husband, Roger, Libby Kopatz and husband, Jack, and Kay Martinez; his dogs, Petey and Spanky; and many cousins, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends or to Bishop Louis Reicher High School Scholarship Fund. A memorial guest book found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 30, 2021.