It is with our deepest condolences, that I write to you, Delores and Henry! We are very saddened to learn of Henry´s death! I am so sorry we didn´t know! We surely would have been at his memorial service! Please know that you all are in our thoughts and prayers! Sympathies and love AND hugs! Conrad and Devan Knudson

Conrad and Devan Knudson Other September 30, 2021