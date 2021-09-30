Menu
Henry Mark Veselka
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street
West, TX
Henry Mark Veselka

June 29, 1985 - Sept 25, 2021

Henry Mark Veselka, 36, of China Spring, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. A rosary will be recited and Memorial Service held 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with Rev. Ryan Higdon officiating.

Henry Mark was born June 29, 1985, in Austin, the son of Henry and Dolores (Martinez) Veselka. He was a 2003 graduate of West High School prior to attending TSTC. He was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church in China Spring. Henry Mark played youth baseball, soccer, and Pop Warner football. He worked for Applebee's, HEB, McDonald's, IHOP, Dave's Burgers and N-Line Construction. Henry Mark enjoyed playing video games, playing with his dogs, swimming, taking family trips, river rafting, watching movies, listening to music, cooking, creating recipes, and eating.

Henry Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents; aunts, Clara Veselka and Debbie Martinez; and an uncle, Raymond Martinez Jr.

Survivors include his parents, Henry and Dolores Veselka of China Spring; his sister, Heather Grace Hughes of Waco; uncles, Jerry Veselka and wife, Mary, Steve Veselka and wife, Pam, and Vince Veselka; aunts, Connie Caldwell and husband, George, Paula Corfield and husband, Rodger, Norma Moon, Velma Kocian and husband, Roger, Libby Kopatz and husband, Jack, and Kay Martinez; his dogs, Petey and Spanky; and many cousins, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends or to Bishop Louis Reicher High School Scholarship Fund. A memorial guest book found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Aderhold Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I did not know Henry but I did know Heather Hughes and Connie Caldwell from years ago at St. Louis School. My thoughts and prayers are with the family in their time of loss.
Jan Nutt Anders
Other
October 4, 2021
Henry and Delores, we are so sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers.
Bernie and Barbara Gradel, Jr.
October 1, 2021
Henry and Dolores, I'm so sorry to hear about Henry Mark's passing. You are in my prayers. God bless you during this difficult time.
Butch Luce
October 1, 2021
There are no word to ease the pain of loosing a loved one who was so young. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sue Lwry
Friend
September 30, 2021
Dolores and Henry, My deepest prayers are with you during this time. Blessings Lisa Saxenian
Lisa Saxenian
September 30, 2021
It is with our deepest condolences, that I write to you, Delores and Henry! We are very saddened to learn of Henry´s death! I am so sorry we didn´t know! We surely would have been at his memorial service! Please know that you all are in our thoughts and prayers! Sympathies and love AND hugs! Conrad and Devan Knudson
Conrad and Devan Knudson
Other
September 30, 2021
Henry and Delores, I am so very sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers. May his memory be eternal. Love, Velinda
Velinda Veselka Moody
September 30, 2021
