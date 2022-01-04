Menu
Henry Walbesser Jr.
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Henry Walbesser, Jr.

May 9, 1935 - Jan. 1, 2022

Henry Herman Walbesser, Jr. was born the only child of Florence Schoenl and Henry Walbesser on May 9, 1935 in Buffalo, New York. He left this life on January 1, 2022. A visitation with the family will be 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, January 4, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. The family will have a private burial at Oakwood Cemetery.

He began his college days at the University of Buffalo where he met his future wife Diane Walker in a chemistry lab. He got his BA from Buffalo State University in 1958, He and Diane were married in 1958 and moved to College Park, Maryland where Henry learned to love teaching and doing research while getting his Master's Degree and then his PH.D. from the University of Maryland. He began his teaching with a summer session at Washburn University then on to the University of Texas in Austin. While working there his first son, Henry H. Walbesser, III was born. At UT he taught mathematics and was put on a team to assemble their first computer. He worked on computers the rest of his professional life. After two years in Texas, he was called to come back to the Washington, D.C., area to work at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). He did not want to give up his university teaching, so he worked part time at the University of Maryland and part time at AAAS. Both positions were very interesting. He loved his graduate students and at the same time got a chance to work with some of the outstanding scientists in the world as they came to help develop new mathematics material at AAAS.

Summers were spent taking his family to various universities for the summer writing sessions. By this time, the family included a daughter, Kathleen. After it became apparent that holding two positions were very hard to do, Henry left the AAAS and concentrated on his work at the University of Maryland. Summers allowed some free time to do some interesting work, like setting up the National Fire Academy in a remote area in northern Maryland. His last son, James, was born just before Henry went to Uruguay for the second time to work on a Fulbright grant to help teachers there learn to use everyday items to teach science to elementary students. Henry and Diane took their family with them when he spent two summers in Malaysia working with educators from various Asian countries in a government sponsored programs there. He taught and held various positions while working in both the University of Maryland in College Park and also in UM, Baltimore. Finally in 1992 Henry retired from the University of Maryland and accepted a position at Baylor University as Dean of the Graduate School. He worked at Baylor until he again retired.

He and Diane enjoyed their retirement by taking almost 30 cruises so they could see more of the world. In his final years Henry developed Dementia and he and Diane moved to the Delaney at Lake Waco where they met and became friends with many new people. He is survived by his wife, Diane; his son, Henry Walbesser, III and wife, Mindy; his daughter, Kathleen Watkins; and his son, James and his wife, Gisele; and his grandchildren, Lily Riehn, Max Walbesser, Heidi Walbesser, Austin Workman, Kyle Workman, and Sarah Watkins.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Diane and Family-Please accept our condolences on Henry´s passing. I had the privilege of working with Dr. Walbesser when he served as Dean of the Baylor Graduate School in the mid-1990s. At that time I was director of graduate studies in the Biology Department. Dean Walbesser encouraged us to propose and establish a Ph.D. program in Biology, which we did with his guidance and assistance. Henry served as dean at a time in Baylor´s history when we realized the importance of enhancing the University´s portfolio to include robust graduate education and extramural research funding. His expertise and energy were instrumental in embarking on a path that has led Baylor to membership with other American universities achieving the designation of Research I. We are indeed indebted to Dean Walbesser´s leadership. Sincerely, Prof. Ken Wilkins, Associate Dean for Sciences.
Ken Wilkins
Work
January 13, 2022
I appreciated and enjoying my slight acquaintance with Dean Walbesser at Baylor. He was an excellent administrator, and his personal qualities, long experience in academic life, sense of humor, and great intellect were enormous assets to his colleagues and to the university. He was a ray of warmth and light at gloomy moments. My condolences to your family upon his loss.
Elizabeth Willingham
January 6, 2022
I am deeply saddened to learn of Mr. Walbessers passing. I had many fun times at their house in Calverton and admired Mr Walbessers intelligence and great conversation. I think fondly of those times and will miss him. God bless him and family.
C updike
Friend
January 6, 2022
Henry was an asset to Baylor and I will miss both working with him at the University as well as considering him a good friend.
Basil Thomson
Work
January 5, 2022
Mrs. Walbesser, I am so sorry for your loss. I know Dr.Walbesser will be miss greatly by so many. You are in my thoughts.
Melissa(former assistant to Everett Watson)
January 5, 2022
While working at the Moody library, I remember that when Dr. Walbesser visited the library, he was very engaging. He took the time to talk with us, and being a good conversationalist. Like Dr. Stelley in the business school, he could make you feel like you were talking to another dad. It was nice to know him.
Mark Browning
Work
January 4, 2022
Diane , my sincere condolences to you and your family at this difficult time. I met Diane and Henry at the Delaney and we became friends. I enjoyed Henry´s wonderful stories of his teaching days and his love of his students. He will be missed.
Velia Bagnasco
Friend
January 4, 2022
