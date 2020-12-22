Henry C. Wiedemann
April 25, 1934 - Dec. 19, 2020
Henry C. Wiedemann, 86, passed away Sat., Dec. 19, 2020. Graveside services will be 3 p.m., Wed., Dec. 23, at Clover Hill Cemetery, Lott, Texas, with Alan Ritchie officiating. Services were under the direction of Pecan Grove Funeral Home.
Henry C. Wiedemann was born April 25, 1934, to Henry Frank and Clara Wiedemann in Waco, Texas. He married the love of his life, Margie Jean Smith, on Aug. 15, 1959. They were blessed to spend 60 years together here on Earth. Henry was a member of the New Road Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved wife on March 15, 2020. Henry is survived by his daughter, Teresa Turpin and husband John, of Tehuacana; grandchildren, Morgan and husband Brett Newnam, of Georgetown, Taylor Turpin and Kynzee Watson, both of Robinson; great-grandchildren, Camille, Lucy, and Titus Newnam; foster great-grandchildren, Isaac and Izaiah; sister, Wilma Oliver of San Antonio; sister-in-law, Bettye Trotter of Marlin; special nephew, Stephen Trotter; nieces, Jenny Trotter, Brooke Nelson, Kathy Trotter, Kimberly and husband James Martin, Carlene and husband, Dan Comer, Catherine and husband, Scott Blount; nephews Kevin Oliver, Dub and wife Susie Oliver; numerous great-nieces and nephews; longtime friend, Newman Copeland; and his special cat, Priscilla.
Henry graduated from Waco High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force. After an honorable discharge, Henry began work in the oil and gas industry where he continued until his retirement. Henry trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized in 1977 at the Lott Church of Christ. He and Margie were longtime members there. Henry's gratitude for Christ's sacrifice on his behalf gave him a desire to walk in obedience to God and extend to others the same mercy, grace and love that he had received. And he extended it well. He loved extravagantly and unconditionally. The people in his life never doubted how much he loved them. Henry was gentle, affectionate, kind, and generous. He never met a stranger, befriended everyone and endeared himself to anyone who met him. He had old fashioned values and was always a perfect gentleman. Henry had a soft spot for "all the little animals", especially his cats. His kitties brought him great joy and he loved caring for them. But his greatest honor in life was getting to love and care for his bride of 60 years. Henry loved Margie with all of his heart and he genuinely spent his life testifying to that love in the way he cared for, served and lavished her with affection. He always said she was the most beautiful girl in Falls County. They shared a beautiful marriage and life together, and we rejoice in knowing that they are back together once again.
The family would like to thank Sylvia Marquez for her love and care of Mr. Henry during this very hard year, as well as Becky Krupa, D'Ann Martin and the many other health care professionals at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest for their compassionate care.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.