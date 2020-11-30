Henry "Hank" Wienecke
May 14, 1930 - October 19, 2020
Hank Wienecke was born on May 14, 1930, in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Charles P. Steinmetz High School, in Chicago, in 1948, before enlisting into the United States Air Force. After protecting our skies during the Korean Conflict, Hank was stationed at James Conally Air Force Base in Waco, TX, where he met a young farm girl from Lorena, TX, named Dorothy "Dottie" Reeves. After a short courtship, the two were married on April 21, 1953, and remained together for the remainder of his life. Hank and Dottie had two children; Vanessa Arlene Wienecke (December 3,1954 to August 23, 2012), and Henry "Alan" Wienecke (June 18, 1957 to August 8, 2020). Hank outlived both of his children.
While stationed at James Conally, Hank received an associates degree from TSTC and later, as a civilian, opened Allied Television & Appliance (re-branded in the 1990s as Allied TV & Satellite), a business that he ran for over 50 years. After serving and protecting his country, he continued to serve and protect his community as a reserve police officer for both Waco Police Department and Woodway Public Safety, and also as a volunteer firefighter for Woodway Volunteer Fire Department. Hank was very active in his community, serving as an elder to his church body, former president of his Rotary International Club chapter, an umpire for both Lake Air and Midway Little Luagues, an official for Texas High School Varsity and JV football and volleyball, and an off-ice official for the Waco Wizards. In addition to altruism, his other passions included traveling, hunting, cooking, and socializing. He was a good, loyal, family man who loved to show his love by cooking good food, and laughing with his family.
Hank passed away at Providence Hospital on October 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dottie Wienecke; and their two grandchildren, Bria Michelle Wienecke of Waco, and David Alan Wienecke of Austin, TX. Hank's memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 5, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hewitt, TX. Flowers can be sent to Peace Lutheran Church, on or before Friday December 4. Any other contributions can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/263peovttc
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.