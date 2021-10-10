Herbert H. Brackmann



Nov. 30, 1954 - Oct. 12, 2020



Herbert Brackmann was born November 30, 1954, in Wittenberg, Germany and came over to the United States when he was 16. He graduated from Lanier High School in Austin, TX, in 1974. Herbert had an Honorable Discharge from the Army and moved back to Austin, Texas, where Herbert started his construction business. Herbert took pride in his business (Brackmann Construction) which he owned over 32 yrs and performed quality work; a perfectionist and artist at his trade. He was a man of strong character, impeccable work ethic, positivity and fierce love for his family.



He is survived by his wife, Glenda; his daughters and sons-in-law, Sarah and Neil, Michelle and Shannon, Jennifer and Josh, Lesli, Crystal and Joseph; his sister, Kathia; his brother, Uva; his loving grandchildren, Lori, Anna, and Joshua, Bryce, Zander, Kaden, Gabe, Preston, Cooper and Jax, Tre, Rikki, Marlee, Hunter, Lane, and Delilah, and one great-grandchild, Lyric; his nephews, Matt, Casey and Chris, and many more nieces and nephews.



Today we remember a Husband, a Father, a Opa, an Uncle, a Brother and a friend. It's hard to imagine it's been a year since you were called home. The pain of your absence is deeply felt by myself, your daughters, and all who knew you. You may no longer be here with us, but not a day goes by that we don't think of you. You are still our calm in the storm, constant steadfast, our Popeye full of strength, and the love of my life. We celebrate your memory and share your legacy of love, hard work, perseverance, and kindness. We will never forget, and you live every moment in our hearts. I'm so thankful for getting to share your life by your side as your wife. Thank you for all your love and support through all these years. My love for you only grows more each day, and though I cannot see you, you are always by my side. I miss you and love you. Until we meet again, my love.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.