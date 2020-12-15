Herbert H. Groppe
Nov. 9, 1928 - Dec. 12, 2020
Herbert H. Groppe, age 92, of West, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 in West. Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with Rev. Curtis Holland officiating. Burial will follow at Closner Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Very limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are required at all services.
Herbert was born November 9, 1928 in Hill County near Bynum, the son of Louise (Zahn) and August Groppe Jr. He attended school in Ross before going to work on the family farm. On July 6, 1957 he was united in marriage to Jeannine Federwisch at Friedan's United Church of Christ in Riesel, where he served in many capacities. Herbert proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of West Brethren Church. Herbert worked for General Tire and Rubber Company for 31 years before retiring in 1986. He enjoyed working at LuAnn's Veterinary Clinic in Waco and on the family farm near West.
Herbert is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Ernest and Oliver Groppe; sisters, Hattie Zettler, Erna Maass, Ida Loewe, Irene Maass, and Hilda Hocker; and brother-in-law, Raymond Federwisch.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 63 years, Jeannine Groppe of West; his daughter, Dr. LuAnn Ervin of College Station; his son, Kevin Groppe and wife, Cathy of West; his grandchildren, Rachel Pokluda and husband, Devin "Bubba", Sarah Groppe, and Kyle Ervin and wife, Rachael; his great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Abram Pokluda and Luke and Beau Ervin; a sister, Rosie Mae Groppe; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of West Rest Haven for the excellent care given to Herbert during his stay at the nursing home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Closner Cemetery Association or to the West Brethren Church Building Fund. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.