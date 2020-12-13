Herman Gauer
July 31, 1926 - Dec. 12, 2020
Herman H. Gauer, 94, of West, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at in West. A rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Monday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery in Tours. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are required at all services.
Herman was born July 31, 1926, in Hoen, the son of Jacob and Cathryene (Kruse) Gauer. He attended the old Alligator Creek School. On October 15, 1947, he was united in marriage to Evelyn "Curly" Glatter in Tours. Curly preceded him in death on September 7, 2020. Herman proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Herman was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. He worked for Cameron Mills and CertainTeed in Waco for many years before retiring in 1991. Herman enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing baseball and dominoes. He loved spending time with his family and attending family gatherings.
Herman ess also preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Henry Gauer, Joe Gauer, Adolph "PeeWee" Gauer, Teador Gauer and wife, Vera and Alvin Gauer and wife, Nancy; and his sisters, Katy Leathers and husband, Robert, Maggie Bode and husband, Charles, and Volie Mae Barrington and husband, Dick.
Survivors include his daughter, Sylvia West and husband, Ben, of West; grandson, Boonie Witt and fiancée, Samantha Sellers; great-grandson, Cole Witt and fiancée, Dyana; a granddaughter, Tonya West; a great-great-granddaughter, Sadie Witt; a sister, Willie Mae Sigler; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Glatter Kettler; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church Building fund, St. Martin Cemetery Association or Fuzzy Friends Rescue. A memorial guest book can found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.