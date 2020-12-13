Menu
Herman Gauer
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Herman Gauer

July 31, 1926 - Dec. 12, 2020

Herman H. Gauer, 94, of West, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at in West. A rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Monday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery in Tours. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are required at all services.

Herman was born July 31, 1926, in Hoen, the son of Jacob and Cathryene (Kruse) Gauer. He attended the old Alligator Creek School. On October 15, 1947, he was united in marriage to Evelyn "Curly" Glatter in Tours. Curly preceded him in death on September 7, 2020. Herman proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Herman was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. He worked for Cameron Mills and CertainTeed in Waco for many years before retiring in 1991. Herman enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing baseball and dominoes. He loved spending time with his family and attending family gatherings.

Herman ess also preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Henry Gauer, Joe Gauer, Adolph "PeeWee" Gauer, Teador Gauer and wife, Vera and Alvin Gauer and wife, Nancy; and his sisters, Katy Leathers and husband, Robert, Maggie Bode and husband, Charles, and Volie Mae Barrington and husband, Dick.

Survivors include his daughter, Sylvia West and husband, Ben, of West; grandson, Boonie Witt and fiancée, Samantha Sellers; great-grandson, Cole Witt and fiancée, Dyana; a granddaughter, Tonya West; a great-great-granddaughter, Sadie Witt; a sister, Willie Mae Sigler; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Glatter Kettler; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church Building fund, St. Martin Cemetery Association or Fuzzy Friends Rescue. A memorial guest book can found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street P. O. Box 423, West, TX
Dec
14
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street P. O. Box 423, West, TX
Dec
15
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West
TX
Dec
15
Burial
St. Martin's Cemetery
Tours, TX
Sending my Condolences to the Family. I have known them all my life. Prayers and Hugs to the Family. Henry was a sweet man and will be missed. R.I.P Henry. Love and Prayers
Debbie Walters Blackwell
December 13, 2020
