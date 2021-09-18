I can't even being say how sorry I am for your loss .Her nick name to me & our boss was sunshine cause she could walk into a room and light it up with her beautiful smile and the laughter in her voice. I will miss you sunshine but your sprit will live on forever. I know God only takes the best. Sunshine ran best your race here on earth ,but know you took a peace of hearts the day you left. RIP sun shine till we meet again on the other side .(deuces) gone but never forgotten.

Your Sister in God Other September 19, 2021