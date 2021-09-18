Hope M. Rodriquez
May 2, 1981 - Sep. 14, 2021
Hope Marie Rodriquez, 40, of Waco, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, September 20, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Anibal Gonzalez, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be on 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, September 19, with a Prayer service beginning at 7 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.