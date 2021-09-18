Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hope M. Rodriquez
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Hope M. Rodriquez

May 2, 1981 - Sep. 14, 2021

Hope Marie Rodriquez, 40, of Waco, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, September 20, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Anibal Gonzalez, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be on 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, September 19, with a Prayer service beginning at 7 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home.

Please sign guestbook at wwwoakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
6:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard, WACO, TX
Sep
19
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Sep
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I can't even being say how sorry I am for your loss .Her nick name to me & our boss was sunshine cause she could walk into a room and light it up with her beautiful smile and the laughter in her voice. I will miss you sunshine but your sprit will live on forever. I know God only takes the best. Sunshine ran best your race here on earth ,but know you took a peace of hearts the day you left. RIP sun shine till we meet again on the other side .(deuces) gone but never forgotten.
Your Sister in God
Other
September 19, 2021
Prayersfor my cuzin Maryjane, Angela n Joe. I'm Soo sorry for your loss... Love ya.... R.i.p beautiful Hopie
Lisa Guajardo
September 19, 2021
R.i.p. beautiful may you fly with angels.gone but not ever forgotten Love ya
Misty Mann lerma
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results