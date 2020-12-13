Leo passed away after a battle with Alzheimer's on May 29, 2020, during all the Covid craziness. A 40+ year resident of Woodway, he was born August 15, 1935, to Lily Mae and Thomas Knott of Bumpus Mills, Tennessee. He moved at a young age to Detroit, MI, and it was there that he met and married the love of his life, Lois Knott. His wife of 48 years.
He leaves behind daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Roy Young Jr.; granddaughters, Kirstie DiGiovanni, Andrea Reinke; great-grandaughter, Carter Reinke; and many nieces, nephews and friends
Leo was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was quite a character, he always had a great story or joke to tell. He loved playing golf, huntiing, fishing, watching his grandchildren play sports and spending time with family and friends.
Leo was preceded in death by wife, Lois Knott; daughters, Mary Alice and Linda Michelle Knott.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Juvinile Diabetes Research Foundation.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, December 19, at his Woodway home. Please join us between 1 to 5 p.m.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2020.
Prayers for your Family ! I worked with Leo for years ! He was always a bright spot in work day when he was Involved in the conversation ! He will be truly missed
Larry Lewis
December 16, 2020
Lisa, I am so sorry to hear of your father's passing. Our Dads worked at Huck for many years together and I remember your parents with such fondness. They were both such wonderful people. My Dad passed from Alzheimer's as well, just two weeks after your father. Keeping Leo and your family in my prayers.
Judith Pierce
December 16, 2020
What a great man. He always had a great attitude and was friendly. He loved golf. He loved his family. Prayers to his family.