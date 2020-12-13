Howard Leo Knott



August 15, 1935 - May 29, 2020



Leo passed away after a battle with Alzheimer's on May 29, 2020, during all the Covid craziness. A 40+ year resident of Woodway, he was born August 15, 1935, to Lily Mae and Thomas Knott of Bumpus Mills, Tennessee. He moved at a young age to Detroit, MI, and it was there that he met and married the love of his life, Lois Knott. His wife of 48 years.



He leaves behind daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Roy Young Jr.; granddaughters, Kirstie DiGiovanni, Andrea Reinke; great-grandaughter, Carter Reinke; and many nieces, nephews and friends



Leo was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was quite a character, he always had a great story or joke to tell. He loved playing golf, huntiing, fishing, watching his grandchildren play sports and spending time with family and friends.



Leo was preceded in death by wife, Lois Knott; daughters, Mary Alice and Linda Michelle Knott.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the Juvinile Diabetes Research Foundation.



A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, December 19, at his Woodway home. Please join us between 1 to 5 p.m.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2020.