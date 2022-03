Howard ShookMarch 4, 1950 - Dec. 19, 2021Howard "Dusty" Shook, 71, of Otto, passed away in Waco. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Lakeview Primera Iglesia Bautista Church. The family will receive guest from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, December 27, at the funeral home.