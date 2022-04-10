Il Nam Ji
Feb. 17, 1940 - April 7, 2022
Il Nam Ji, 82, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Burleson.
The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, April 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Pastor Handuck Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.
Il Nam Ji was born in Seoul, South Korea. He grew up during tumultuous times in South Korea and served three years of mandatory service in the armed forces. He married Yong Ja Ji in the late 1960s and had two sons. Seeking a better life—and with help from his older sister and her husband—he took his family to America. He worked for his family to provide them a decent life, which he succeeded in doing. The Waco Korean United Methodist Church was his local Christian family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Yong Ja Ji; his eldest son, Dongchun Ji; and his second son, Peter Ji.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2022.