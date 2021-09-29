Ilene ThompsonSept. 7, 1928 - Sept. 27, 2021Ilene E. Thompson, 93, of Bellmead, Texas, passed away September 27, 2021. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, September 30, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., September 29, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Ilene was born September 7, 1928, in Shiloh, Texas, to James Shamblin and Dannie Sunday Shamblin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Thompson; daughter, Glenda Cowan; and a granddaughter, Cayla Preece. Ilene is survived by her son, Dean Thompson; son-in-law, Roy Cowan; six grandchildren, Gaylon Thompson, Billy Thompson, Brett Thompson, Keith Cowan, Kent Cowan and Kelly Claridy, also several great-grandchildren.