Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ilene Thompson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX
Ilene Thompson

Sept. 7, 1928 - Sept. 27, 2021

Ilene E. Thompson, 93, of Bellmead, Texas, passed away September 27, 2021. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, September 30, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., September 29, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Ilene was born September 7, 1928, in Shiloh, Texas, to James Shamblin and Dannie Sunday Shamblin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Thompson; daughter, Glenda Cowan; and a granddaughter, Cayla Preece. Ilene is survived by her son, Dean Thompson; son-in-law, Roy Cowan; six grandchildren, Gaylon Thompson, Billy Thompson, Brett Thompson, Keith Cowan, Kent Cowan and Kelly Claridy, also several great-grandchildren.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
Sep
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
We didn't realize how young they were and how much fun they were having!
Sherry Chapman Hoover
September 30, 2021
I just heard from Linda Grupe Hawkins this morning of your mom's passing and wanted to send my sympathy. We had great fun with your family when we lived at Bellmeade. I thought you might like this pic!
Sherry Chapman Hoover
Friend
September 30, 2021
My heart is full of so many memories from my childhood from living next door to the Thompson´s. Our families knew each other from Mexia & our Dad´s worked at General Tire. My prayers for peace and comfort during this sad time.
Dorothy Cook
Friend
September 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sewell family
Family
September 29, 2021
The Sewell family
September 29, 2021
Debra Sewell
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results