Irene Cruz-Mundo
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
Irene Cruz-Mundo

Sept. 15, 1959 - March 19, 2022

Irene Cruz-Mundo gained her wings March 19, 2022. She was born in Waco, TX, and was a homemaker. She is survived by her children, Faustino Cruz (son), Miguel Mundo (son), Esther Cruz (daughter), Angie Cruz (daughter) of Waco; Brenda Miranda (daughter) of Woodland, CA; Virginia Cruz (daughter) of Itasca, TX; Pamela Jimenez (daughter) of Dallas, TX; Janie Cruz-Thomas (daughter) of Dallas, TX. She had 18 grandkids, and she was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her siblings, Julia Rodriguez of Waco, Janie Ortiz of Waco, Aurora Molina of Waco, Lola Cruz of Itasca, and Roy Cruz of Waco.

A private celebration of life will be held for the family and friends. Flowers can be sent to 2400 Kendall Lane Waco, TX 76705.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
