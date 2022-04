Irene G. TovarJan. 9, 1966 - March 8, 2021Irene Gonzales Tovar, 55, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, March 12, at St Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church with Rev. Juan Diego Lopez as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 11, with Rosary Service at 7 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home.