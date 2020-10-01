Isaiah Phillips
Dec. 22, 1936 - Sept. 27, 2020
Isaiah Phillips, 83 years old, entered into peaceful rest on September 27, 2020, at his home in Waco, Texas, with his devoted daughter, Dr. Chandai K. Phillips and his loyal Boston Terrier, Sarge, at his bedside.
Services will be as follows: Visitation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at Oakcrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX 76710.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 3, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S. I-35, Robinson, Texas. Facial coverings are required at both events.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Union Baptist District Association, PO Box 1863, Waco, TX 76703 in memory of Minister Isaiah Phillips.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
