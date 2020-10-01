Menu
Isaiah Phillips
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Isaiah Phillips

Dec. 22, 1936 - Sept. 27, 2020

Isaiah Phillips, 83 years old, entered into peaceful rest on September 27, 2020, at his home in Waco, Texas, with his devoted daughter, Dr. Chandai K. Phillips and his loyal Boston Terrier, Sarge, at his bedside.

Services will be as follows: Visitation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at Oakcrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX 76710.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 3, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S. I-35, Robinson, Texas. Facial coverings are required at both events.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Union Baptist District Association, PO Box 1863, Waco, TX 76703 in memory of Minister Isaiah Phillips.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard , Waco, TX 76710
Oct
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Waco Memorial Park
6623 S. I-35, Robinson, Texas
