J. Crozier Brown



July 14, 1942 - June 17, 2021



On Thursday, June 17, 2021, J. Crozier Brown, loving husband, father and grandfather, was called home by the Lord at the age of 78.



Crozier was born on July 14, 1942, in Waco, TX, to Benjamin F. Brown III and Mary Hunt Brown. He grew up and graduated high school in Waco, TX, before moving to Austin, TX, to further his education. While attending the University of Texas at Austin, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the College of Engineering now known as the Cockrell School of Engineering.



Upon completing his graduate degree, Crozier served as a leader and early adopter in the use of information technology to find civil and petroleum engineering solutions. When Global Positioning Systems (GPS), Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and satellite imagery were new technologies, he was an early adapter who learned how to apply these tools to the engineering discipline, demonstrating their value and guiding users.



He also co-authored the computer software used to design the drainage system for the 18,000-acre Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. For his contributions in the field of engineering, Crozier was inducted into the University of Texas Civil, Architectural and Environmental Academy of Distinguished Alumni in September 2016.



After his successful career as an engineer, Crozier, a man of strong faith and a friend to anyone who met him continued serving the community as an active participant in many civic and philanthropic endeavors. He served on the board of the Twelfth Step Ministry dedicated to the support of individuals in North Texas, and he also served as a member of the Shelton School Board in Dallas, TX, always working to help individuals empower themselves and reach their full personal and academic potential.



The patriarch of the family, Crozier was a great family man and friend to all who knew him. Along with his sweet temperament and big heart, Crozier enjoyed the company of others and loved spending time partaking in hobbies such as hunting, golfing, going out for nice dinners and watching and rooting for his beloved UT Longhorns.



Crozier is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Rita Taylor Brown of Dallas, Texas; daughters, April (Robbie) Munoz of San Antonio, and Sherri (Trey) Henry of Celina; and son, Larry Southworth of McKinney; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law.



He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin F. Brown III; his mother, Mary Hunt Brown; aunt, Louise Hunt; uncle, James Hunt; and brother, Benjamin Franklin Brown IV.



Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., July 2, at the Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home, 7405 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75225.



A church service will be held at 10 a.m., July 3, at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church 9200 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX.



Internment will follow at the Sparkman/Hillcrest Cemetery.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 29, 2021.