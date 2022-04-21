Jack Layne Henry
Aug. 27,1949 - April 16, 2022
Jack Layne Henry, 72, of China Spring, peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 22, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 23, at St. Mary's Church of the Assumption, 301 S. Harrison Street, West, with burial immediately following at St. Mary's Cemetery in West.
There are not enough words to fully describe the man that Jack Henry truly was. He was known as "the most positive person ever". Throughout his life he was many things to many people; each one unique to itself. He was a friend, mentor, coach, role model, "parallel parking instructor" and "one-liner king". However, the names that were most precious to him were Husband, Dad, and Papa Jack.
Jack served his country honorably in Vietnam as a member of the United States Army. He was a self-proclaimed sports fanatic, rooting for the Baylor Bears for whom he was a huge supporter. He was a member of the Optimists Club and enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing poker, and spending time with family and friends.
Jack was a successful insurance agent for 50 years. He started his first agency named the Jack L. Henry Insurance Agency and ended his career with Higginbotham Insurance one of the top insurance agencies in the nation. Jack's son, Gary, continues to carry on the tradition at Higginbotham Insurance located in Waco, TX.
In recent years, Jack developed a new passion which was watching any and all of his grandchildren's sporting events, where he would shout and cheer from the stands. He was Jack Layne Henry – husband, father, son, brother, friend, and his all-time favorite, "Papa Jack". Most of all Jack was greatly loved, he will be missed by many.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda (Girard); his sons, Gary (Jennifer) and Gregory (Lisa Salganik). He was known as "Papa Jack" to his grandchildren, Cambria, Jordan, Jack, Ari, Harper, Ford, Jaden and Kallan. He is further survived by his sister, Judith Williams (Otis), a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, T.W. and Mary Lucille Henry; and brother, James "Butch" Henry.
The family wishes to express a warm heartfelt thanks to long time friend, Linda Gilliam; the doctors and staff at Hillcrest Cancer Center; Visiting Angels, especially Jasmine; the doctors and staff at Ascension ICU; the doctors and staff at Ascension In-Patient Hospice; the staff at Bluebonnet Home Health; and cherished family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jack's name to St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, China Spring 76633, 254-836-1825; Providence Hospice Place, 300 West Hwy 6, Waco, 76712, 254-537-4699; China Spring Youth Athletic Association, P.O. Box 309, China Spring, 76633, [email protected]
; the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, www.nationalmssociety.org
; or your favorite charity.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 21, 2022.