Jack D. Payne
Sept. 17, 1934 - March 25, 2022
Jack D. Payne, 87, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, at Waco Memorial Park, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.
Jack was born September 17, 1934, in Mart, TX, to Edward and Monnie (Crafton) Payne, Sr. He served in the US Navy from 1954 to 1958. Jack retired as a fireman with the Waco Fire Department after 34 years of service. He was a devoted father and grandfather and a man of strong Christian faith. He was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church. Jack loved to fish, camp and play golf in his spare time.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Monnie Payne, Sr; brothers, Edward Payne, Jr and Neal Payne; and wives, Marie Payne and Dorothy Payne.
He is survived by his son, Sam Payne and daughter-in-law, Robin Payne; granddaughter, Brandy Corley and husband, Blair; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Rhyder, Braden and Jackson.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.