Jack Shriver
August 11, 1934 - September 18, 2021
Jack Edgar Shriver, 87, died under hospice care Saturday, September 18, 2021. Jack was born on August 11, 1934, in Eustace, Texas, to John Wesley Shriver and Dorothy Edgar. He died after a hard, but short battle with cancer.
A burial for Jack will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 29, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas. A visitation will occur from 12 to 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, Georgetown, Texas. A funeral service will occur at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, Georgetown, Texas.
He received a BA in English from University of Texas, Austin and a Doctorate of Jurisprudence Law Degree from University of Houston. He served in the army infantry for three years. He practiced: family law, criminal law, city attorney for San Angelo, Texas, county attorney for Wise County, oil and gas lease work as a land man, as well as representing various state agencies as an attorney.
Jack loved justice and the law, family, tennis, Longhorn football and baseball, billiards and pool. He was a beloved father, husband, and friend. He loved to tell a good joke or story, and often told stories of his East Texas upbringing.
Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Karen of Georgetown, Texas; son, Sean Shriver of Bend, Oregon; daughter, Jackie Shriver Conners, and husband, Jeff; and grandsons, Jarod and Jason all of Waco, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a cancer organization of your choice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
for the Shriver family.
