Jackie Myrel Hamilton
May 3, 1949 - Sept. 12, 2021
Jackie Myrel Hamilton, 72, passed away September 12, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 30, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Jackie was born in Mineral Wells, Texas, May 3, 1949, to Jack and Lela Hamilton. He served in the United Navy and was honorably discharged in 1970.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sisters, Janis Minter and Lou Willis and husband, Tony; niece and nephew, Kate and Carl Minter; and several other loving family members who will miss him. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.