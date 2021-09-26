Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jackie Myrel Hamilton
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Jackie Myrel Hamilton

May 3, 1949 - Sept. 12, 2021

Jackie Myrel Hamilton, 72, passed away September 12, 2021, in Waco, Texas.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 30, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Jackie was born in Mineral Wells, Texas, May 3, 1949, to Jack and Lela Hamilton. He served in the United Navy and was honorably discharged in 1970.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his sisters, Janis Minter and Lou Willis and husband, Tony; niece and nephew, Kate and Carl Minter; and several other loving family members who will miss him. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Killeen, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are saddened to know about Jackie`s passing but as a member of our church he was loved and cared for. We will miss seeing him each Sunday and miss him riding his bicycle back-and-forth between Coolidge and Mexia. We know that he is safely in God´s hands now and he is praising God with the Angels.
Angela Torp Coolidge FUMC
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results